Report: Former Lone Peak High School star Frank Jackson to sign 10-day contract with Utah Jazz

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 21, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Former Lone Peak High School star Frank Jackson is expected to get another chance to prove he belongs in the NBA by joining the Utah Jazz on a 10-day contract.

The Athletics’ Shams Charania first reported Tuesday that the five-year NBA veteran would be promoted from the Jazz’s G League affiliate Salt Lake City Stars, citing Jackson’s agents as sources.

Jackson, 24, has averaged 22.2 points while shooting 43.2 percent from 3-point range in 17 games with the Stars this season.

On Sunday, the Alpine native represented the Stars and scored 15 points in the NBA G League Next Up Game as part of the All-Star festivities in Salt Lake City. He also treated fans to a 360-degree dunk at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center.

The 6-foot-3 guard was a McDonald’s All-American and won a state championship at Lone Peak, then played one season at Duke University before leaving for the 2017 NBA Draft.

Jackson was picked No. 31 overall by the Charlotte Hornets and then traded on draft night to the New Orleans Pelicans. He missed his entire rookie season with injury, but saw action in 120 games over the next two seasons for the Pelicans.

Jackson spent the past two seasons as a two-way player with the Detroit Pistons, averaging a career-high 10.6 points in 2021-22.

The Jazz have not announced the signing but have roster spots to fill following the contract buyouts for Russell Westbrook on Monday and Leandro Bolmaro last week.

Westbrook arrived in Utah as part of the three-team, eight-player trade Feb. 9 that sent former Jazzmen Mike Conley and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Malik Beasley and Jarred Vanderbilt to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The Jazz also received Juan Toscano-Anderson, Damian Jones and the Lakers’ 2027 first-round draft pick in the Westbrook trade. In addition, Utah sent three second-round draft picks (2025, 2025 and 2026) to Minnesota in the deal.

Westbrook, a nine-time All-Star who didn’t play a single game for the Jazz, is expected to sign with the Los Angeles Clippers as soon as Wednesday.