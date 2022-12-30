Report: Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania

MOSCOW, Idaho, Dec. 30, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in eastern Pennsylvania have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, The Associated Press first reported.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger was arrested in Pennsylvania’s Monroe County, where he is being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for murder, a law enforcement official told AP.

The Moscow Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference on its ongoing investigation into the quadruple homicide at 1122 King Road on Nov. 13.

Police say Ethan Chapin, 20, of Mount Vernon, Washington; Kaylee Goncalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; and Xana Kernodle, 20, of Post Falls, Idaho, were sleeping when they were stabbed to death at the rental home near campus.

Moscow police have conducted more than 300 interviews and received more than 9,025 tips via email, 4,575 via phone and 6,050 digital media submissions in connection with the killings.

