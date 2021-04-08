Report: Utah new unemployment claims increased last week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 8, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s new unemployment claims increased in the last week, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Services.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 4,783 for the week of March 28-April 3, with a total of $18,148,431 of benefits paid. There were 27,261 continued claims filed during that same week, the weekly report says.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 27, was 2,563. A total of 2,046 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“A need for the critical unemployment benefit remains, as we continue to see some disruption to employment in the state,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “However, that need continues to decrease, as we have seen continued claims for assistance decrease for nine consecutive weeks.”

People whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.