Report: Utah new unemployment claims increased last week

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 1, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s new unemployment claims increased in the last week, according to a report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Services.

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,976 for the week of March 21-March 27, with a total of $18,697,878 of benefits paid. There were 28,388 continued claims filed during that same week, the weekly report says.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 20, was 2,046. A total of 2,330 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“We continue to see an overall decline in continued claims, with continued claims having decreased for eight consecutive weeks and down nearly 20% from the end of January 2021,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services. “The critical unemployment benefit is and has provided some short-term stability; however, the strong economy is helping people find long-term stability in employment.”

People whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.