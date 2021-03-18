Report: Utah unemployment claims continue to decrease

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s new unemployment claims have continued to decrease, according to a weekly report released Thursday by the state’s Department of Workforce Services.

The number of individuals who have not requested a benefit for two consecutive weeks as of March 6, was 2,001. A total of 1,586 met the same criteria during the previous week.

“The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 extends many of the federally-funded unemployment benefits to individuals who have had their work disrupted by the pandemic,” said Kevin Burt, director of the Unemployment Insurance Division for the Utah Department of Workforce Services.

“The incredible staff in our Unemployment Insurance Division are making these critical benefits available to eligible Utahns, while continuing to require and encourage claimants conduct an active job search to find those employment opportunities currently available in Utah’s recovering economy.”

The number of total new claims filed for unemployment benefits in Utah was 3,143 for the week of March 7-March 13, 2021, with a total of $20,382,998 of benefits paid. There were 30,906 continued claims filed during that same week, the weekly report says.

People whose employment has been impacted by COVID-19 are urged to visit jobs.utah.gov/covid19 for updated information including help for employees and employers returning to work.