Reports: 1 person shot, 6 detained after incident at Fashion Place Mall

MURRAY, Utah, Jan. 13, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police from multiple agencies are on the scene of a reported shooting Saturday outside Fashion Place Mall.

There are unconfirmed reports that one person was wounded with non-life threatening injuries, and that six others have been detained.

Murray City Police responded to 6191 S. State about 10:53 a.m., and established a wide perimeter, cordoning off part of the mall parking lot with crime scene tape and patrol vehicles.

MCPD has not yet confirmed the nature of the shooting.

This incident comes exactly five years after a shooting at Fashion Place Mall in which two people were hospitalized and hundreds of people were evacuated from the premises.