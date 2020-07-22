Reports: 2 teens charged with starting Traverse Fire

LEHI, Utah, July 21, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Lehi City official has confirmed two teenagers have been charged in connection with the Traverse Fire, according to reports.

The juveniles, said to be about 16 years old, are not Lehi residents. Due to their age, their names will not be released. They have reportedly been charged with:

Reckless burning

Possession of illegal fireworks

Using fireworks in a restricted area

The fire, which caused Traverse Mountain residents to evacuate at least 30 homes on June 28, cost an estimated $415,000 to fight.