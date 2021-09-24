Reports: Draft copy of Arizona’s controversial election audit confirms Joe Biden’s win

PHOENIX, Arizona, Sept. 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Washington Post and New York Times are reporting draft results of Arizona’s controversial 2020 presidential election audit confirm Joe Biden’s victory over Donald Trump.

According to The New York Times report published Friday morning, the GOP-sponsored Trump-backed Ninja Warriors audit revealed Biden extended his total lead in Maricopa County by 360 votes. The new tallies reportedly show President Biden picking up 99 votes in Maricopa County, while Trump lost 261.

The Washington Post said it received the advance copy of the Cyber Ninja’s finding through Arizona’s secretary of state’s office. the results of which were echoed in a tweet by Maricopa County.

BREAKING: The #azaudit draft report from Cyber Ninjas confirms the county’s canvass of the 2020 General Election was accurate and the candidates certified as the winners did, in fact, win. — Maricopa County (@maricopacounty) September 24, 2021

The Ninja Warriors full audit report is scheduled to be released Friday it the state senate.

GOP backers of the audit are discounting the advanced reports. Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers, a staunch Trump supporter tweeted Thursday night the advance report was “simply a draft.”