Reports: Jazz star Donovan Mitchell tests positive for COVID-19

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 12, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. His diagnosis comes just hours after teammate Rudy Gobert tested positive for the disease.

According to a report by ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski news of Mitchell’s infection has been confirmed by “league sources.”

ESPN is also reporting that “Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.”

Gobert tested positive for the disease Wednesday night, forcing the sudden cancellation of the Jazz’s away game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Shortly after the game was called off the NBA announced they were postponing the remainder of the NBA season .

Gobert’s alleged “careless behavior” was captured on video Monday night when he jokingly touched reporters’ microphones at the end of a press conference.

Late Wednesday night the Utah Health Department sent a message to Utah news outlets which said the following:

Members of the Utah Media,

If you have staff who covered the Utah Jazz, specifically Rudy Gobert, on Monday, March 9 through today and are concerned about these staff members’ potential exposure to COVID-19, please contact us directly for information.

Our staff of epidemiologists are developing information specifically for you and your potential interactions with Gobert.

The Utah Jazz issued a statement Thursday morning confirming a second team member had tested positive for the disease, but did not identify Mitchell.

“We are working closely with the CDC, Oklahoma and Utah state officials, and the NBA to monitor their health and determine the best path moving forward,” the Jazz statement said.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information is made available.