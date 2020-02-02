Man shot, seriously injured in Salt Lake City; shooter remains at large

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 1, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City police are searching for a suspect who shot a man Saturday afternoon in the area of 700 North and 900 West.

According to reports, a male victim was left in very serious condition. He is being treated at an area hospital.

Officials have said there is no description of the shooter, who remains at large. Details are limited. Officers from multiple agencies are on the scene.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information becomes available.