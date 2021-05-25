Reports: Pilot killed in plane crash outside Nellis Air Force Base

LAS VEGAS, May 24, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The pilot of a “contractor-operated aircraft” was reportedly killed in a plane crash on the outskirts of Nellis Air Force Base, north of Las Vegas, Monday afternoon.

According to the a tweet by Nellis AFB, the plane went down after take-off outside the southern edge of the base about 2:30 p.m.

The Clark County Fire Department told local media outlets the pilot was fatally injured in the crash, which happened in the backyard of a home adjacent to an elementary school.

There were no reports of injuries on the ground.

“Multiple federal and local first responders are on scene. The incident is under investigation,” the NAFB tweet said.

Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak posted an online statement commenting on the crash, “Kathy and I are praying for all those involved in today’s incident — especially the men and women of @NellisAFB and the first responders on the scene.”

