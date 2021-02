For an updated story, click here.

PROVO, Utah, Feb. 25, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A Provo police officer has been shot and is being treated at a local hospital, according to Provo Police.

According to police, the shooting took place at Memorial Park, 800 E. Center about 12:30 p.m.

The alleged shooter has also been shot and taken the hospital.

There is no word yet on the condition of either the officer or the suspect.