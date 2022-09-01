Reports: Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell traded to Cleveland Cavaliers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has been traded to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

According to multiple media reports originating with ESPN, Mitchell is being traded for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps.

ESPN attributes the news its senior columnist Adrian Wojnarowski, who on Thursday afternoon, tweeted the following sequence of messages:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have acquired Donovan Mitchell in a trade, sources tell ESPN.

Cleveland will send three unprotected first round picks and two pick swaps as part of the deal to Utah for Mitchell, sources tell ESPN.

Sexton has agreed to a sign-and-trade deal to join Utah, sources said.

Full trade: Utah is trading Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, sources tell ESPN.

Cleveland is sending its three unprotected picks to Utah in 2025, 2027 and 2029 and picks swaps in 2026 and 2028, sources tell ESPN. Along with the Rudy Gobert trade with Minnesota, Utah has gathered 13 unprotected or lightly protected picks through 2029.

Cleveland GM Koby Altman circled back to Utah GM Justin Zanik on Tuesday and the two teams re-assembled a deal they had been discussing in previous weeks, sources tell ESPN. New York declined to do a trade a deal on Monday night, opening the door for Cleveland to secure a deal.

Cleveland is suddenly a major force in the East, adding three-time All-Star Donovan Mitchell — with three years left on his contract — to a lineup that includes two All-Stars — Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen — and a future All-Star with Evan Mobley.

Utah still has coveted veteran trade assets, including Bojan Bogdanovic, Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley Jr. They’ll approach an Oklahoma City-esque haul of draft assets once they’re done dealing. Jazz consider Markkanen, Sexton and Agbaji keepers for their rebuilding roster.

Mitchell, 25, joined the Utah Jazz in 2017. He is a three-time NBA All-Star.

The Utah Jazz, Cleveland Cavaliers and Mitchell have yet to confirm reports. Gephardt Daily will have more information as the story develops.