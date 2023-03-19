Rescue crews respond after sledder hits tree, suffers critical injuries in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, March 19, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded early Sunday morning after a sledding accident that left the victim critically injured.

Park City Fire District crews were called to the scene at 12:46 a.m., and “responded to a sledding accident, patient vs tree located near Stag Lodge on Last Chance Run of DV (Deer Valley),” a PCFD statement says.

“Engine 34, Medic Engine 38, Ambulance 38, and PCPD responded. Firefighters treated, packaged and transported the patient to Jeremy Ranch for a hotload with AirMed.”

The patient was transported by AirMed to the hospital in critical condition, the statement says.

“Our thoughts are with the patient’s family and friends,” Battalion Chief Sean Briley wrote.

Gephardt Daily will have updates as information becomes available.

