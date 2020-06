PROVO, Utah, June 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire and Rescue crews are warning residents to take care when recreating around Provo River.

“The Provo River is currently flowing high and fast as Jordanelle and Deer Creek are at capacity and releasing water,” said a tweet from Provo Fire and Rescue Wednesday afternoon.

“Warmer temperatures this week increase flow. The water is also frigid. Please keep yourself, children and pets away from the river.”