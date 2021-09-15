Rescue operation underway after rockfall in Zion National Park

SPRINGDALE, Utah, Sept. 15, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A rescue operation is underway after a rockfall in Zion National Park Wednesday.

“At approximately 1:04 p.m., a rockfall occurred in the Narrows at Zion National Park,” said a Facebook post from the park. “Medics and SAR team are on scene.”

Teams are extracting a young adult from the Narrows for potential transport to the hospital.

The area has been closed while park staff continue to assess the area; closures include Riverside Walk and the Narrows.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.