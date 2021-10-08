Rescue pup with medical need for ‘high chair’ gets donations during FanX

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 7, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A 12-week-old cattle dog named Little Girl drew her own fan following when she attended 2021 FanX last month in Salt Lake City with her caretakers from Ruff Patch Rescue.

Little Girl was was born with a medical condition that that requires her to sit upright during, and remain upright for 45 minutes while she digests her meal.

During FanX, Rough Patch Rescue received donations of $600 toward a Bailey chair for Little Girl. It’s a high chair for dogs, which Little Girl will need once she outgrows her current feeding box.

Little Girl was stationed in the Green Room, an area used by celebrity guests before and between appearances. Other adoptable puppies from Rough Patch were also present, and FanX celebrities played with the pups, posed for pictures, and made donations to the cause.

“Not only are we thankful to celebrity guests who made generous donations to us during the event, but we’re also grateful to them for taking photos and videos with our animals on social media,” Stacie Ward, Rough Patch Rescue president.

“We got publicity for Little Girl and our cause because of them.”