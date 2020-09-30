Rescue teams work to free man from Eureka mine

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 29, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Sheriff’s deputies, Search and Rescue, and Eureka Fire and Ambulance are working to help a Layton man get out of the Colorado No. 2 mine in the Dividend area Tuesday night.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, spokesman for the Utah County Sheriff’s Office, said at about 9:15 p.m. that the 18-year-old has no injuries and isn’t trapped or stuck.

“He’s not in any trouble. He probably went exploring and reached a spot where he just couldn’t get himself out,” Cannon said.

Another person called 911 for assistance, but Cannon wasn’t sure if that individual had been with the man or happened to be in the area and heard him calling for help.

Gephardt Daily will update this developing story as more information becomes known.