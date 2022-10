PROVO CANYON, Utah, Oct. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County Search and Rescue crews are responding to reports of two people stranded near Bridal Veil Falls in Provo Canyon.

Crews are working to rescue two “young men who are rappelling and don’t have enough rope,” according to an 8 p.m. tweet from the Utah County Sheriff’s Office.

Gephardt Daily will update this story as more information becomes available.