Residence, vehicle damaged after drive-by shooting in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah, Aug. 17, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A residence and vehicle were damaged Tuesday late afternoon during a drive-by shooting in West Jordan.

West Jordan Police Department Sgt. Jason Richards told Gephardt Daily the incident occurred in the area of 5000 W. 6600 South at approximately 6:20 p.m.

The residence and one vehicle sustained some minor damage, Richards said, but no one was injured.

No shell casings were found and there is no description of a suspect vehicle at this time.

