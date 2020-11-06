Residential fire in Ogden causes $150K in damages

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 5, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews battled a residential fire in Ogden that caused some $150,000 in damages Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out on the area of 450 32nd St. just after 10:45 a.m., said a news release from Ogden Fire Department.

Bystanders reported a shed fire that was spreading to an adjunct residential structure, the news release said.

“Upon arrival, crews found active fire coming from a shed,” the news release said. “Fire spread to a neighboring property, 456 32nd St. Fire was found coming from the attic of the home located at this address.”

Crews made an interior fire attack to identify the seat of the fire in the home. The fire was confined to the attic.

“Radiant heat caused siding to melt on a home located at 3178 Ogden Ave., also an adjacent property,” the news release said. “This home did not sustain any interior smoke or fire damage.”

Eighteen firefighters from Ogden City and South Ogden Fire Departments responded with two engines, two ladder trucks, one rescue truck, one ambulance, one fire marshal and the battalion chief.

There were no injuries associated with this incident. Two adults have been displaced due to fire damage to the home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Gephardt Daily will have more on this developing story as information is made available.