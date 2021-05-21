Residents escape Riverton house fire, home heavily damaged in 2-alarm blaze

RIVERTON, Utah, May 21, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) – Six residents of a Riverton home managed to escape injury Thursday night after fire broke out in their residence near 11930 S. 1790 West.

Patrick Costin, public information officer for Unified Fire Authority told Gephardt Daily the fire was first reported about 10:30 p.m.

“When first responders arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the first and second floors of the house, as well as the garage,” Costin said.

“The decision was made to go on a quick, offensive attack and put multiple hoses on what became a two-alarm fire,” Costin said.

Firefighters faced an extra challenge when they learned there was a vehicle inside the garage which had gas in its tank, Costin said. Crews then backed off to ensure their safety but kept a steady stream of water on the fire to prevent it from spreading, he said.

A total of eight people have been displaced due to the fire.

Costin said the cause of the blaze is under investigation.

Multiple agencies fought the fire, including, Draper Fire, South Jordan Fire, West Jordan Fire, and Unified Fire Authority.

Riverton PD handled traffic control.