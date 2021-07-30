Residents, pets warned to stay away from Mill Creek Stream after concrete spill

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, July 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents and their pets are being warned to stay away from Mill Creek Stream in Salt Lake County after a concrete spill Friday.

“A concrete spill in Mill Creek Stream west of I-215 to at least 700 East has increased PH levels which can cause skin irritations,” said a tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation.

“It is imperative that humans and pets stay out of the water and away from Mill Creek Stream.”

The Utah Department of Transportation, Utah Department of Environmental Quality and Salt Lake County Health Department are on scene and working to address the situation.

Anyone with questions or concerns is invited to call a hotline at 844-909-3278.