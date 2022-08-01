Residents praise firefighters for quick response to Tooele County wildfire

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah, August 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Residents of Tooele County are praising firefighters who managed to contain a fast-moving wildfire late Sunday afternoon.

In an online incident log, the Meadow Brook Fire was first reported at 5:20 p.m. burning in “short grass.”

According to the incident log, the fire, which burned just shy of 25 acres, was under containment by 6:15 p.m. At 8:05 p.m. the incident log indicated the fire was under control.

A UFI tweet said there were no closures or evacuations and the cause of the fire was under investigation.

While the fire was quickly contained, it did create some anxious moments early on for nearby residents.

Alaina Simmons shared photos with Gephardt Daily showing just how harrowing the fire appeared before crews could begin knocking it down.

“A big shout out to the firefighters and first responders for your bravery for fighting fires in this extreme heat,” wrote Sheila on the Utah Fire Info Facebook page.

“Way to go firefighters, getting this one under control quickly with no one hurt,” said Jennifer S.

The North Tooele Fire District joined Tooele County Fire Department in the firefighting effort.