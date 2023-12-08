Residents reporting yellow water in areas of Davis, Weber counties

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Dec. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Reports of yellow water showing up in culinary systems have come from 11 cities in Weber and Davis counties beginning Thursday morning.

Clearfield seems to have taken the lead in the onset, posting at 1 p.m. Thursday on social media referring to nine cities affected.

Sampling of the tainted water has so far found no ill effects, according to Clearfield and Kaysville.

“Anyone else been experiencing yellow water?” the Clearfield post asked. “Here’s the scoop!

“Some Clearfield, Roy, and Layton residents have been seeing yellow water in their homes. The bottom line is, none of the cities are sure what the source or cause of the yellow water is yet. We’ve been working with each other and Weber Basin Water (the Weber Basin Water Conservancy District) to figure it out.

“In the meantime, our water team has taken water samples around Clearfield and each one has come back safe to drink.

“It would help us out if you could comment on your area of the city if you are experiencing yellow water. We’re making a map of the impacted areas to help pinpoint the cause.

“We’ll update this post as we learn more, but we wanted to be transparent and let you know we’re working on it. If you have more questions, call our Public Works Department at 801-525-4419 and they will do their best to respond.”

Since the 1 p.m. post, more than 200 people have commented, with residents reporting yellow water in Syracuse, Hooper, Kaysville, Sunset, Clinton and West Point. Shortly after that West Haven and South Ogden were added to the list.

By 8:30 p.m., Kaysville City posted on its Facebook page: “It has been reported, several cities in Davis and Weber counties have received reports today of discolored drinking water.

“Kaysville City staff started receiving reports this morning, and started directing staff out to investigate these concerns. Staff have been working closely throughout the day with Weber Basin (our water provider) and the County Health department.

“Samples have been collected in various locations, and while initial results do not indicate any health concerns with the water supply, staff will continue sampling, monitoring and communicating with Weber Basin. If you have additional questions regarding this issue, you can contact public works at 801-544-8112, or submit them at www.Kaysville.gov.”

Weber Basin Water Conservancy District also provides water to Morgan, Summit and Box Elder counties.