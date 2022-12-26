Residents safe after West Weber fire causing $300K in damages, blamed on old wiring

WEST WEBER, Utah, Dec. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews from Weber Fire District, Roy City Fire and the Weber County Sheriff‘s Office responded to a house fire early Saturday in West Weber.

Firefighters were dispatched at approximately 4 a.m. to the area of 4600 West.

“Upon arrival, crews found smoke and flames shooting from the attic,” a Weber Fire District statement says. “Crews had a quick knock down to achieve fire control and managed to remove and save most contents of the home.

“The initial Investigation has determined old wiring to be the cause with approximately $300,000 in damages. All occupants were able to evacuate the home safely with no reported injuries to humans or pets.”

The displaced residents were able to stay with family nearby, the WFD statement says.

“Thank you to all responders for their rapid and professional response.”