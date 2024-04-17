Residents safe, cat rescued after fire in Ogden family house spreads to duplex next door

OGDEN, Utah, April 17, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Firefighters and residents are safe after a fire involving a single-family residence and a duplex just north of downtown in Ogden.

The call was dispatched at about 1:30 p.m., and about 20 firefighters from Ogden City Fire and Riverdale Fire departments arrived at the scene, on Ogden Avenue near the 20th Street block.

The fire had appeared to have started in the single-story family house, just north of the duplex, which was damaged by the flames.

“Fire units arrived on the scene to a 1-story single family home with smoke and flames coming from (the) window. The fire was spreading to a neighboring duplex,” says a statement issued by Ogden City Fire.

Photo by Gephardt Daily by Nancy Van Valkenburg

“The structures were quickly searched and evacuated, nobody was injured, and a cat was found and returned to its owners. Firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and had the fire under control and extinguished in a short time frame. The fire extended into the attic of the duplex but was quickly extinguished by fire personnel.”

OCFD assistant Fire Chief Mike Slater told Gephardt Daily fighting fires can be complicated by structures that are fairly old and by buildings located extra close together, both conditions present in this case.

Besides the 20 firefighters, resources included a ladder truck, three engines, an ambulance, a paramedic truck and the battalion chief.

Photo by Gephardt Daily by Nancy Van Valkenburg

“The Fire Marshal’s office is on the scene investigating the cause and origin, the buildings are being secured and has an estimated $250,000 in damage,” the OCFD statement says.

Slater said he believed the smaller house was uninhabitable, but the residents of the duplex would be allowed back in.

“Occupants were displaced and the Red Cross is responding to assist,” the OCFD statement says. “We are grateful nobody was injured, and the fire was contained.”