Retired Iron Co. Sheriff K-9 dies

IRON COUNTY, Utah, Sept. 18, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The St. George Police Department is sharing condolences after the death of retired Iron County Sheriff K-9 officer Bolo.

“We were saddened to hear that retired K-9 Bolos passed away this week,” the SGPD statement says. The ICSO has not yet shared the news on its own Facebook page.

“He served Iron County with a great career from 2012-2018,” the SGPD tribute says. “He had five bite apprehensions with dozens of non-bite apprehensions. He had over 300 street deployments and several jail deployments.

“He helped seize hundreds of pounds of meth, heroin, coke, fentanyl, marijuana and shrooms. He found multiple ideas of evidence and tracked a handful of people. He had over 2,850 recorded training hours,” the police statement says.

“Bolos will be missed for he is a true warrior dog.”