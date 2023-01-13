Review: ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ provides stellar music, meaningful journey at the Eccles

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan 12, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Turns out, You Can Hurry Love.

The Broadway touring production of “Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of the Temptations” — featuring hits including “You Can’t Hurry Love” — only takes 2.5 hours to win over and satisfy its tour audience.

The Temptation hits, sung by Broadway caliber artists, along with a plot to provide context, added up to a great night of theater with a score with built-in meaning for generations of fans. Opening night audience members cheered as they rose for a standing ovation.

The show’s Salt Lake City stop, at the Eccles Theatre, lasts through Sunday. It has adult content and would not be a good fit for children.

“Ain’t Too Proud,” named for the Temps song “Ain’t Too Proud to Beg.” (Yeah, I can’t get used to the group as The Temps, but that is apparently what they called themselves in private, to save a few syllables.)

“Ain’t Too Proud” debuted on Broadway in 2019, earned 11 Tony nominations and a win for Best Choreography, by Sergio Trujillo. That’s a key win for a show depicting the male quintet, whose members perform synchronized dance, blending smooth moves with their velvet voices. Des McAnuff directed the show.

The show, which focuses most on the early days of The Temptations (there have been 26 singers through the years), is based on a memoir by surviving group founder Otis Williams, who serves as an executive performer.

The show is all about the vocals, of course, and the actors cast execute all the requisite vocal acrobatics with songs such ’60s and ’70s hits as “My Girl,” “I Can’t Get Next to You,” “What Becomes of the Broken Hearted,” “I’m Going to Make You Love Me,” “Just My Imagination,” “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “War.”

The show could ride on its songs and singing alone.

But the book, by Dominque Morisseau, adds a level of history and heart to the musical. The audience learns about one member’s goal to earn a living and stay out of jail. Several members develop substance abuse problems. One, a victim of severe childhood violence, couldn’t seem to move out of that darkness and into the light.