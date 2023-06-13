Review: CenterPoint Legacy’s ’42nd Street’ offers toe-tapping fun

CENTERVILLE, Utah, June 13, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The 1980 Broadway musical “42nd Street” is set during the Great Depression with a show within a show geared to raise spirits.

The CenterPoint Legacy Theatre production does the same, leaving viewers with toes tapping and spirits high.

The stage musical, of course, is about a small town girl, Peggy Sawyer, who arrives in town with 36 cents in her purse and the dream of performing in a production of “Pretty Lady.” The larger story tells the story of her initial rejection, followed by a break, followed by an even bigger break and a chance to take center stage.

The musical, based on a 1933 film, became a long-running hit and won Tonys for best musical and best choreography. It features book by Michael Stewart and Mark Bramble, lyrics by Al Dubin and Johnny Mercer, and music by Harry Warren.

It’s also a fairly popular musical in regional theaters, some of which don’t have the chops to pull it off. No such problem at CenterPoint Legacy, where the leads’ voices are strong and clear, and the dancers tap in unison. Director Kristin Pettingill Callor delivers a polished production well worth seeing.

Danna Facer plays Peggy Sawyer in the CenterPoint Legacy Theatre production of 42nd Street Photo Kirsten Smith

Kaylee Wheeler started as Peggy on Friday’s opening night, and she alternates in the role with Danna Facer. Wheeler’s performance as Peggy was strong, natural and heart-on-her-sleeve wonderful, earning the audience’s support for the character’s dream, to earn a spot in the chorus of “Pretty Lady.” Her voice and dance steps were on point.

But when “Pretty Lady”‘s veteran star, the ego-fueled Dorothy Brock, trips over Peggy and injures herself, Peggy gets fired even before the show is open. At least until the “Pretty Lady” cast can convince the producer who could fill the starring role.

Cynthia Klumpp, who alternates with Judy Binns as the pampered and petulant star, Dorothy, was outstanding on opening night. Her self-importance and underlying vulnerability were captured in small gestures and turns of phrase, leaving no doubt about the complex character’s limitations.

Kaylee Wheeler plays Peggy Sawyer in the CenterPoint Legacy Theatre production of 42nd Street Photo Kirsten Smith

Brock Harris and Kelly Griffiths alternate as “Pretty Lady” edgy and notorious director, Julian Marsh. On opening night, Harris’ singing was among the highlights of the show, as was his hard-nosed character’s attempt at emotional evolution.

Really there wasn’t a weak link in the entire opening night cast, and the costumes and sets were beautiful, as usual. See the show’s program and full cast list here.

And the frosting on the cake was the chance to hear such spot-on renditions of songs including “Lullaby of Broadway,” “You’re Getting to Be a Habit With Me,” “I Only Have Eyes For You,” “We’re In the Monday” and the title tune, “42nd Street.”

CenterPoint Legacy’s production of “42nd Street” is fun, polished, and a great antidote for any depression. It plays Mondays through Saturdays, closing July 11 at the theater, at 525 N. 400 West, Centerville. For showtimes and ticket information, click here.