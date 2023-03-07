Review: PTC’s ‘Putting It Together’ offers Sondheim musical tour, hits mostly right notes

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Stephen Sondheim’s “Putting It Together” takes his songs apart, plucking nearly three dozen of them from some of his most beloved musicals, and dropping them into a new context that lets audiences enjoy them anew.

Pioneer Theatre Company is presenting the smart, witty musical review, devised by Sondheim and Julia McKenzie. Gerry McIntyre is director and choreographer. The run continues through March 18.

It’s a fun show, with each song acting as a playlet, telling a story of marriage on the rocks, wealth and boredom, martini fueled flirtations, friendship, avarice, bridal cold feet, new love or old love renewed, and so on. The singing is accompanied by an eight-piece orchestra that adds a richness to the whole production.

You may guess that “Hello Little Girl” was originally sung by Red Riding Hood’s wolf in “Into the Woods,” but “Pretty Women” hides its true, murderous nature well into the lyrics, which were first heard in “Sweeney Todd.”

“Putting It Together” has a five-person cast, and on opening night, one singer sang noticeably off key at multiple points. Here’s hoping it was an opening night glitch. I don’t know if that is the case.

All five cast members are confident and charismatic in their changing roles, and take audience members on a fun journey. Judy McLane starts the play acting as a middle-aged wife, with Nicholas Rodriguez as her rich husband. Brent Thiessen plays his younger business associate, and Cayleigh Capaldi portrays the associate’s girlfriend.

Tyrick Wiltez Jones sings alone and with others, but also acts as an on-stage observer. His mastery of movement and his focus make him a joy to watch.

Capaldi’s vocal acrobatics were the highlight of several numbers, and Thiessen had one especially powerful solo that stopped the show for substantial applauds.

Scenic and costume designer Yoon Bae created an airy and flexible set, and costumes served all the characters well. Lighting by Herrick Goldman set the mood with multiple color combinations projected, and with lights that could take the space from an open, sunny day settings to a small spot of shadowy intimacy.

The only troublesome issue for this reviewer was one singer’s off notes on opening night.

PTC’s “Putting It Together” runs Monday through Saturday, with a Saturday matinee. An ASL-interpreted show will be offered at 2 p.m. closing day, March 18. The show runs just under two hours.