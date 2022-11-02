Review: PTC’s ‘Shucked’ is a fresh, fun Broadway quality musical without need for a plane ticket

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Nov. 1, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — If you’ve ever spent a couple hours rapt, in your theater seat — struggling to catch your breath between raucous laughs, trying to mentally navigate a rapid-fire mix of corny puns and sophisticated wordplay — well then, you have probably been “Shucked.”

“Shucked” is the Broadway-bound musical currently in its world premiere at Pioneer Theatre Company. It was written by Tony winner Robert Horn, with music and lyrics by the Grammy-winning team of Brandy Clark and Shane McAnally, and directed by Tony winner Jack O’Brien.

And even on opening night, the entire cast of professional actors, all Actor’s Equity members, seemed Broadway ready.

The story follows members of a self-sufficient and isolated farming community. When they face a new problem none of them know how to solve, there’s disagreement about whether to look for their own solution and hope for a miracle or to turn to the outside world in search of someone who may have answers.

That question is big enough to make friends, neighbors and sweethearts turn on each other.

And that’s all I can tell you without spoiling the fun for anyone who is lucky enough to go. It’s taking all my discipline to not share a few of my favorite jokes, they are so good.

Ashley D. Kelley and Taylor Trencsch shine as sassy and quick witted storytellers 1 and 2, who narrate the story and switch between minor but necessary characters at fast speed, except for in one memorable scene, during which they switch to lightning speed. Both are gifted singers, and Kelley has one of the biggest, strongest voices in the show, which is really saying something in this group.

Caroline Innerbichler and Andrew Durand are sweet and natural as Maizy and Beau, the young couple and longtime sweethearts who find themselves divided by their opinions on the best action to take and their unspoken expectations of each other.

Kevin Cahoon is a hoot as Beau’s deadpan brother, entrusted with many of the show’s best one liners.

And Alex Newell is among the most engaging and big-voiced characters as Lulu, Maizy’s best friend and cousin, a sassy and sexy single whiskey distiller with limited options for a “bad boy” date in the small community, at least until the arrival of Gordy (actor John Behlmann), a man with suspicious motives but an appreciation for a woman who challenges him to be better.

Choreographer Sarah O’Gleby creates some truly memorable dance moves using just boards, barrels and the talented cast. Scenic designer Scott Pask provides a lot of those versatile moving parts, along with an off-kilter barn that hints at the offbeat fun ahead.

Costumes by Tilly Grimes reveal the characters wearing them, whether they are straightforward overalls or a shirt bearing a painfully flashy design.

“Shucked” is a Broadway quality show that Utah audiences can see before New York City audiences get their first peek. The audience laughter on opening night was nearly constant. It was almost a relief when a ballad came up, not just for the beautiful music and lyrics, but so we could catch our communal breath.

“Shucked” runs Mondays through Saturdays, and continues through Oct. 12. For more information or tickets, click here.