Review: ‘The Lion King’ tour brings amazing visuals, vitality to Eccles stage

The show, with music and lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice and book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi, premiered in 1997, three years after the animated Disney film with the same name.

The musical is renowned not only for its music, but for its vividly colored and innovative costumes, masks, and clever puppetry. Julie Taymor is the talent behind the original production and served as the director, costume designer and, with Michael Curry, as mask and puppet designer.