Review: ‘The Lion King’ tour brings amazing visuals, vitality to Eccles stage

By
Nancy Van Valkenburg
-
Simba in the Broadway touring production of "The Lion King." Photo: Deen van Meer

“The Lion King” may have been through Utah a few times now, but it remains fresh, emotional and visually stunning. It’s one of few touring productions that Utah audiences will support for a multi-week run.

But if you do want to see it, don’t wait too long to book your seat for the theatrical wild ride. The show runs through Oct. 23 at the Eccles Theater. For theater and ticket information, click here.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here