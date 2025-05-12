Review: ‘Waitress’ a quirky, uplifting story of one character’s meandering path to happiness

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 11, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — “Waitress” is playing through this Saturday at Pioneer Theatre in the musical’s Utah production debut.

It’s a sweet and sometimes sorrowful musical about a small town waitress, Jenna, famous with patrons of the local diner for the pies she creates, based on her own culinary inspirations and what’s going on in her life.

But almost as well known in her small, southern community is the fact that Jenna is married to an immature, undisciplined and abusive husband, Earl. Jenna is unhappy, but can’t afford to leave, even with emotional support from her two best friends, fellow waitresses Becky and Dawn.

Then Jenna learns that she is pregnant, unintentionally, with Earl’s child. She fears she will be trapped forever in a loveless marriage.

Claire Saunders stars as Jenna, showing her character’s barely controlled panic, her emotional longing, and her impulsive decisions. Saunders’ singing voice is strong and vulnerable, and her face is expressive. She anchors the show.

By her side are waitress friends Becky (Candice Marie Woods) and Dawn (Lexi Rabadi). Becky is sassy and bold, and has no trouble challenging their hostile boss, Cal (Aaron Arnell Harrington). Woods has a strong stage presence and one of the most versatile and agile singing voices in the show.

Dawn is nervous, overwrought, socially awkward, and very fun to watch, especially after someone (Ogie, actor Daniel Plimpton) responds to her dating profile.

Filling out the featured cast is William Parry as grumpy customer and diner owner Joe, Brent Thiessen adding a certain likability to the thankless role of Earl, and Ben Jacoby as Dr. Pomatter, Jenna’s new doctor, who adds morally questionable complexities to her situation.

Talented ensemble members sing and dance, filling small additional roles and playing diner customers. The whole cast is strong, and the production, deftly directed by Melinda Pfundstein, glides along on a stylish set designed by Yoon Bae and in costumes by Patrick Holt.

It’s a textured and emotional show that manages to deliver laughter for the audience and a happy ending — or at least a happy enough ending — for most of the characters involved. It will leave you feeling entertained and uplifted.

“Waitress” plays at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, at 7:30 p.m. Friday, and at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Monday’s show is a “pay what you can” performance, and also features ASL interpretation.

The film version of “Waitress,” you may recall, debuted at Sundance 2007, starred Keri Russell, and was written and directed by actress/writer Adrienne Shelly, who also played goofy waitress Dawn. She was killed by a stranger in November of 2006 at age 40.

For some of us who knew what had happened at the time, that origin story adds another layer of emotion to what might otherwise seem like the lightweight story of one character’s mistakes and ultimate redemption.

But if that backstory adds too much weight, just go and enjoy the story of characters finding happiness, love and fulfillment where they can. That seems to have been Shelly’s intent for the heartfelt story. And a story that has touched so many is quite a legacy to leave behind.