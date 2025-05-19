Review: Ziegfeld Theater’s ‘Tootsie’ delivers laughs, longing, adult insights

OGDEN, Utah, May 18, 2025 (Gephardt Daily) — The Ziegfeld Theater‘s production of the musical “Tootsie” is a rare treat for Utah audiences.

With book by Robert Horn and music and lyrics by David Yazbek, the stage musical is funny and intelligent. The songs added emotion to the original story, first told in the 1982 film starring Dustin Hoffman. And it’s got a sexy subtext you won’t find on most Utah stages.

But the Zig is known for being smart, funny, and taking some chances to tell a good story. The program admits the director, Kyle Esposito, would rate “Tootsie” R for adult themes and language, so maybe don’t buy tickets for your youngest children.

But for anyone who has made it through puberty, a hilarious musical with themes of love, longing and cross dressing for a career opportunity may be just what you need.

Actor Jeremy Gross plays Michael Dorsey, an arrogant actor known for telling off egotistical directors and getting himself fired.

And he has just done that when his neurotic former girlfriend, Sandy (Alexa Thomas), shares her plan to audition for an upcoming Broadway musical, “Juliet’s Nurse.” The newly unemployed Michael Dorsey decides he will audition in a dress, wig and makeup to get pay and prove his superiority and versatility as an actor to his roommate, Jeff (Caleb Parry).

But Dorsey soon learns that playing Dorothy Michaels will be the biggest challenge and most personally transformative experience of his life.

He will need to maintain a secret double life. He will need to temper his male ego. He will have to see and understand the world through his faux female eyes.

Actors Jeremy Gross and Caleb Parry play roommates in the Ziegfeld Theater production of Tootsie

Gross is well up to the task, and adept at letting the audience witness Michael’s many awkward moments, including those after he begins to fall for Julie Nichols (Morgan Parry), who plays Juliet in the show within a show.

Julie is open and vulnerable with Dorothy, believing she has found a female best friend in whom she can trust and confide.

And David Storm, as sleazy and self-serving stage director Ron Carlisle, makes a perfect and believable villain.

Gross is beautiful/handsome, charismatic and engaging. Morgan Parry, also a talented singer, wins over audience empathy from her very first scene onward.

Thomas and Caleb Parry both add humor and depth as supporting characters, and improve every scene in which they appear.

Other standouts in the cast include Alma Lambson and Amber Storm. Ensemble members are talented and capable. Troy Martell adds texture and context with his sound and especially projection designs.

Some cast members in the Ziegfeld Theater production of Tootsie

And director Esposito, of course, has pulled the whole story together. “Tootsie” is hilarious and meaningful, a rare combination, and a show you may not get many other chances to see in Utah.

Do not miss it.

The show runs through Friday at the Ziegfeld, at 3934 S. Washington Blvd., Ogden. Buy your tickets here.

If you can’t make it this week, “Tootsie” moves to the Egyptian Theatre, in Park City, for shows between May 28 and June 1. For Park City shows, find ticket information here.