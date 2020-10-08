Reward increased for arrest, conviction of person responsible for shooting cats with blow gun

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 8, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Human Society of Utah is matching the existing $2,000 reward in place for the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for injuring two cats in Utah County with a blow darts.

Both cats injured in the domestic animal cruelty cases were found in the Utah Lake State Park area. Each was severely injured, but is expected to survive.

“The Humane Society of Utah is adding a $2,000 reward to the Utah Animal Rights Coalition (UARC) existing $2,000 reward,” the Humane Society statement says. “As a local nonprofit animal welfare organization, the Humane Society of Utah hopes the increased reward helps Provo Animal Control obtain information required to identify and charge whoever is responsible for this senseless act of animal cruelty.”

The first cat was discovered on Sept. 23 with a blow dart shot through her eye, resulting in the loss of the eye. The second cat was found Sept. 30 after a blow dart had pierced the cat’s lung and resulted in the amputation of a front leg.

“UARC is offering a reward of $2,000, from its Brian M. Barnard Memorial Fund, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for these hideous crimes,” says a statement from Rachel Heatley, Humane Society of Utah advocacy director. “We are matching this reward as an additional incentive for someone to come forward.”

It is suspected the same person may be responsible for the injuries to both cats because the same type of blow dart was found in each victim.

The cats appear to be feral, and Provo Animal Control has removed several other feral cats from the area and relocated them as a precaution.

Both Heatley and Proctor are hopeful that joggers or walkers may have seen someone with a blow dart gun in the area, the statement says. Anyone with information regarding this case is urged to contact Officer Michelle Proctor at [email protected]

Jeremy Beckham, UARC executive director, also released a statement:

“Torturing defenseless cats reflects a depraved mentality, and it is urgent that those responsible are caught before they can maim or kill additional victims.