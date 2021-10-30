Reward increased to $8.5K for information leading to arrest of Noel Munoz Lopez, suspect in West Valley City killing

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Oct. 30, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The reward for information leading to the arrest of murder suspect Noel Munoz Lopez has been increased again.

“There’s a new reward amount,” says a statement issued by the West Valley City Police Department.

“If you have information that will help lead to the arrest of Noel Munoz Lopez, we need to hear from you. “Please help bring at least some peace of mind to the family of 82-year-old Farrell Bartschi.”

Lopez, 34, a Kearns resident, was in the area at the time of the shooting, and has an association with the people who own the house in front of which the body of 82-year-old victim Farrell Bartschi was found.

Bartschi lived nearby, but not in the house in front of which he died.

Police were alerted to gunshots at 7:10 a.m. Oct. 4, a WVCPD statement said. The caller also reported seeing a man lying on the ground.

“Police officers arrived and found the victim unresponsive,” the statement said. “Witnesses, police officers and West Valley City Fire Department medics all attempted lifesaving efforts, however the victim was found deceased at the scene.”

Interviews and evidence suggested Lopez had been in the area, the WVCPD statement added.

“It is unknown at this time what occurred leading up to the shooting,” the police statement said. “We can, however, report the victim in this case has no known association with the people who live inside the home, nor any association with Mr. Lopez.”

Lopez stands 5 feet 9 inches and weighs 210 pounds. He is bald with a black beard and moustache.

In May 2007, Lopez was convicted of attempted murder and three counts of aggravated assault. He was released from prison in March of this year and was granted parole.