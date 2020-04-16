Reward offered for information after 2 doe deer illegally shot in Carbon County

PRICE, Utah, April 16, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is seeking information from the public after two doe deer were illegally killed in Carbon County.

“DWR conservation officers received reports of two dead, discarded doe deer,” said a news release from Utah DWR. “One of the deer was located in Spring Canyon near Helper and the other was found near Airport Road near Price. Officers discovered that both deer had gunshot wounds to the head and were wrapped in tarps, with only limited amounts of meat removed from the carcasses.”

Upon further investigation, officers determined that one deer was likely shot sometime during the winter months, while the other was likely shot and killed in March.

DWR officers are always seeking help with protecting the deer herds in this area. Anyone with information related to the illegal killing and wasting of these deer or any other protected wildlife is asked to contact the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337.

You can also submit a report online or you can submit tips directly to the officers involved; DWR Conservation Officer Justin Brimhall at 435-820-6445 and Sgt. JD Abbott at 435-650-0654. Requests for confidentiality will be honored.

A monetary reward may be available to anyone who provides information that leads to the successful prosecution of those responsible for these crimes, the news release said.