Reward offered for information after 6 bull elk poached in Park City area

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah, March 2, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Division of Wildlife Resources officers are seeking information after six mature bull elk were shot and killed in the Knob Hill area of Park City between Dec. 20, 2019 and Jan. 15, 2020.

“The area between Knob Hill and the Glenwild Residential Area is home to a herd of large, adult bull elk,” Utah DWR said in a news release Monday. “Local residents routinely see the animals there, sunning themselves during the winter months. As the winter progressed, the people who watched the elk noted that there appeared to be fewer animals than normal.”

DWR conservation officers investigated the reports and found that six mature bull elk had been shot and left to waste, the news release said. Five of the six were large enough that they are considered trophy-size animals, and each has a minimum restitution value of $8,000 under Utah state code.

A reward may be available to anyone who provides information leading to the successful prosecution of the individual or individuals responsible for this crime.

If you have any information about suspicious activity on or around the Bitner Road area where these elk were killed, please contact the UTIP Hotline at 1-800-662-3337 or the DWR’s Ogden office at 801-476-2740.

You can also submit a report online.