Reward offered for information after racial slurs found at Eagle Mountain golf club

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah, Feb. 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — A reward is being offered for information on the person or persons responsible for racial slurs found carved into a bunker and a putting surface at the Ranches Golf Club in Eagle Mountain.

The slurs were found on Sunday, said a press release from the club.

“Due to favorable weather, golf enthusiasts who were eager to chase pars and birdies at the Ranches Golf Course near Eagle Mountain City were met instead with disturbing racial slurs on the golf course, in a green-side bunker and on a putting surface which was destroyed with disturbing drawings and more racial slurs,” the press release said.

Golf club members took photos of the vandalism and reported the crimes to management.

“This is a very unfortunate event that will not be tolerated at our facility,” said club owner Jeff Harbertson by way of the press release. “The Ranches Golf Club is a semi-private club that welcomes any person who wants to participate in the golf community regardless of race or beliefs. We welcome people from all walks of life. We are working with local authorities to find the culprit(s) who have not only vandalized our course but who have offended all humanity with their ignorant slurs. When they are found, they will be prosecuted and we will make sure they are not welcome on any of our properties.”

The club is offering club credit and/or merchandise for any information sent to info@greatlifeutah.com that leads to the location of the suspect or suspects.