Reward offered for information leading to arrest of Draper vandal

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
File photo: Gephardt Daily

DRAPER. Utah, Dec. 21, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible for damaging windows throughout Draper over the past few weeks.

According to a news release from Draper City Police Department, someone has been using a pellet gun or something similar to damage windows of businesses and vehicles throughout the city.

Draper Police Department and businesses have partnered to offer a $1,000 reward to those who provide information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects.

Anyone who has information is asked to call the Draper Police Department at 801‐840‐4000.

