Reward offered for information on Cottonwood Heights runaway

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS, Utah, Jan. 22, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Cottonwood Heights police said Wednesday a reward is being offered for information leading to the location of a missing runaway juvenile.

“$500 reward for information leading to the recovery of missing runaway, Romney Evans,” said a tweet from Cottonwood Heights Police Department. “Thought to be staying at hotels in the area with her boyfriend, Joshua Kalua-Dayley. Harboring a runaway is a serious crime.”

Anyone who sees Romney Evans or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact CHPD at 801-944-7100.