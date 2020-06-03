Reward offered for information on fatal shooting of horse, bulls in Nephi

NEPHI, Utah, June 3, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A reward is being offered for anyone with information on who shot four bulls in Nephi, then returned to the same area almost a week later, on Monday, and shot a horse.

The dead horse, named I’m Fireproof, “was shot and killed in Nephi in the back of a feedlot in close proximity to the location where four bulls were shot last Tuesday,” a statement from the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food says.

“The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is offering a reward to anyone with information regarding the shooting of this horse or the four bulls,” the statement says.

“Anyone with information is encouraged to contact UDAF Director of Animal Industry and Utah Brand Bureau Chief, Leann Hunting ([email protected]) or the Juab County Sheriff’s Office. Please share.”