Reward offered in connection with woman’s fatal shooting outside Millcreek residence

MILLCREEK, Utah, July 9, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Unified Police Department is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a homicide suspect.

The victim was 57-year-old Linda Nemelka, who was shot on March 11 while she sat in her vehicle in front of her friend’s house on Red Sage Court in Millcreek.

“We are asking anyone with any information regarding this homicide to please contact Detective Warden with UPD’s Violent Crimes Unit at 385-468-9812,” a UPD statement says.

“A $2500 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the person responsible for Linda’s death.”