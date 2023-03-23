Reward offered in Onaqui stallion slaughter

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Mar. 22, 2023 — The reward for information on the apparent random shooting of two wild mustang stallions has reached $22,500.

The two were federally protected members of the group of wild horses in the Onaqui herd management area (HMA) covering 321 square miles in the west desert, beginning southwest of Salt Lake City, according to social media posts.

The two, named Jasper and Arshan, were shot and killed March 13 near the Simpson Springs Recreation Area, according to the Facebook post by Wild Horse Photo Safaris, a Tooele-based non-profit that leads tours of the Onaqui herd.

The two have been companions the last four years and “stole the hearts of many as they traveled the range together,” according to the notice posted Wednesday evening on the crime and reward.

Jasper is described as “a breathtaking young colt and only grew more handsome as the years wore on. Arshan, Jasper’s faithful friend, protector and travel companion’s history is less known, but he was an older experienced stallion who was not only physically strong, but mentally strong as well.

“When there was a threat to his friends or his band, he simply had no quit in him.”

The pair had recently seemingly adopted a young sorrel colt named Junpei, according to the reward posting.

“Jasper in particular was extremely protective of their new little friend and the two were rarely more than a few feet apart.

“Junpei’s whereabouts and safety are unknown.”

A tipline has been established at 1-800-722-3998. Callers can remain anonymous in providing information for an investigation of the fatal shootings that is active and ongoing.

“Not only is the killing of these protected wild mustangs a federal crime, it’s a travesty to all of those who know and love them … the Onaqui wild mustangs are a treasure to the local community and entire state of Utah and are followed by admirers across the world.”