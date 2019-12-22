Rexburg police release photos of couple wanted for questioning after children’s disappearance

REXBURG, Idaho, Dec. 22, 2019 (Gephardt Daily) — Police in Rexburg, Idaho have released photographs and descriptions of a couple wanted for questioning in connection with the case of two missing, endangered children.

Missing and last seen in September are Joshua Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 17, respectively the son and live-in niece of Lori Vallow, of Rexburg.

Responding to a call from relatives for a welfare check, Rexburg police visited Vallow’s residence, and learned she had recently married Chad Daybell, whose wife, Tammy, had died on Oct. 19 of this year.

The death of Tammy Daybell originally was believed to be from natural causes, but was later classified as suspicious, and her body has been exhumed for autopsy.

A Facebook post from officials said: “The Rexburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Lori N. Vallow and Chad Daybell who are wanted for questioning in connection with the disappearance of Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Vallow and Daybell were recently married and she may now be using his last name.”

The post said Vallow is 46, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 125 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes. Daybell is 51, 6 feet 3 inches tall and 230 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

When Rexburg police responded to the Vallow-Daybell residence on Nov. 26, they found no sign of the two children. The newlywed couple told officers Joshua, who was adopted and has special needs, was visiting family friends in Arizona.

Police contacted the Arizona resident and were told Joshua had not visited.

Officers returned the next day, and found the Vallow-Daybell residence had been vacated. A search warrant served on the property found evidence suggesting Joshua had not left with the couple.

A check with Joshua’s elementary school indicated he had last attended on Sept. 23.

The FBI has been contacted for help locating Vallow and Daybell, the Rexburg Police statement says.

The more urgent concern is locating the missing children.

Joshua (also known as J.J.) is described as Caucasian with brown hair and eyes. He weighs 50 pounds and stands four feet tall.

Tylee Ryan, who has not been seen in the same time period, is a Caucasian female with blonde hair and blue eyes. She weighs about 160 pounds and stands 5 feet tall.

Anyone with information on the location of Vallow, Daybell or the children is asked to call Rexburg police at 208-359-3000 or to call 1-800-THE-LOST (843-5678).