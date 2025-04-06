RFK Jr. to be in SLC Monday to launch 3-state ‘Make America Healthy Again’ tour

April 5 (UPI) — Fresh off slashing 10,000 jobs at Health and Human Services and then acknowledging he had to rehire those mistakenly fired, HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will embark next week on a Make America Healthy Again tour.

The tour will make stops in Utah, Arizona and New Mexico, according to a news release issued by the US Department of Health and Human Services. The Utah stop is set for Monday, but details are limited.

The HHS statement says that “HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. will embark on a multi-state tour to celebrate MAHA initiatives in the Southwest. He will meet with elected officials, tribal leaders, nutrition experts, and charter school visionaries as he works to fulfill President Trump’s promise to Make America Healthy Again.”

The effort to Make America Healthy Again hit a snag this week when Kennedy made his mass firing move to cut jobs at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Food and Drug Administration and the National Institutes of Health.

On Thursday, Kennedy told ABC News, “Personnel that should not have been cut were cut, and were reinstated.”

According to HHS, Kennedy’s MAHA tour next week “will celebrate new state laws that ban ultra-processed foods and dyes in public schools, restrict SNAP purchases of candy and soda, and ban the addition of fluoride to public drinking water.”

He will hold two press conferences during the tour, one in Salt Lake City and one in Phoenix, Arizona.