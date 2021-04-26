Richard Nye selected as Granite School District superintendent

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 26, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — Officials announced Monday that Richard Nye, current superintendent of the Ogden School District, will take over the same job in the much larger Granite School District.

The Granite School District covers multiple cities in Salt Lake County, including West Valley City, Millcreek, Taylorsville, South Salt Lake, Holladay, Kearns, Magna Townships, and parts of West Jordan, Murray and Cottonwood Heights.

Ogden District has 14 elementary schools, three junior highs and three high schools. Granite District has 63 elementary schools, 15 junior highs and eight high schools, among other specialized schools and programs.

In an introductory video, Nye describes growing up in the Weber County city of Uintah, studying and playing football at Weber State University, getting a master’s degree in education at WSU, and doctoral studies at Utah State University, and talks about his career experiences.

Nye has also served as Utah State Deputy Superintendent of Student Achievement for the Utah State Board of Education before being hired by the Ogden School District in 2017.

Learn more about Nye and his thoughts on education in the video below: