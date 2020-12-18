Richfield man allegedly broke into residence, ‘made himself at home’

RICHFIELD, Utah, Dec. 17, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A Richfield man allegedly broke into a residence Monday and “made himself at home,” according to court documents.

A probable cause statement from the 6th District Court of Sevier County said Antonio Ramone Dorse, 38, is facing charges of:

Burglary of a dwelling, a second-degree felony

Possession of a controlled substance, schedule I/II/analog, a class A misdemeanor

Use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor

Monday at approximately 6:10 a.m., Richfield police dispatched to the area of 600 W. 1000 South on a burglary in progress, the statement said.

“Dispatch advised that a male suspect was downstairs sleeping on a couch,” the statement said. “The complainant stated that her 16-year-old daughter was in the residence. The complainant advised dispatch that she would open the front door for officers then hide in her bedroom.”

Officers found the suspect, later identified as Dorse, sitting downstairs on the couch.

“I asked Antonio what he was doing and he said this was his house,” the statement said. “I told Antonio no it was not. Antonio then said that he had permission to be at the residence. I told him he did not.”

After Dorse was handcuffed, he was asked who lived in the residence and he did not say anything at first, then said that he had permission to be there, the statement said. Dorse then said after a minute that this was his sister’s house.

“Antonio had made entry into the residence during the night and had made himself at home by taking food items from the residence and making himself a meal,” the statement said. “There were several food items on the table next to Antonio.”

Dorse was searched and a used syringe was allegedly found in his left rear pant pocket.

The suspect was transported to Sevier County Jail with his bail set at $5,000.