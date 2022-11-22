Richfield PD says all accounted for in housing facility blaze

RICHFIELD, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police late Monday night have confirmed all tenants were accounted for with only minor injuries after a fire broke out in Richfield at The Ville 647.

In a post on social media just after 10 p.m. Monday, the Richfield City Police Department said, “At this time it is believed that all tenants were evacuated, and accounted for.

“Some victims were transported to the Sevier Valley Hospital with minor injuries, and smoke inhalation.”

The fire of unknown origin was reported at 7:29 p.m. at The Ville, a former hotel converted to a low-income housing facility at 647 S. Main.

Fire crews were still on the scene of the fire as of 10:30 p.m. according to Richfield emergency dispatch.







All local law enforcement, fire, and EMS in Sevier County responded, according to the police press release and dispatch.

The Sevier County Fairgrounds was offered as shelter to all those displaced, and food is being provided by the LDS Church, according to the release.

The Red Cross has also been contacted, and is responding for further assistance.The Utah State Fire Marshal’s Office was notified of the fire, police said, and will respond in the morning for further investigation.